Denmark man charged in string of armed robberies

May 23—A Denmark man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a string of armed robberies in Aiken County.

Frank J. Davis Jr., 58, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of strong arm robbery.

Five incident reports detail the robberies in Warrenville, Graniteville and Aiken.

April 17

Around 9:30 a.m., eight Aiken County deputies responded to a robbery at Breaker's Gas Station on Trolley Line Road.

The victim told deputies a Black male entered the gas station and yelled "give me all of it" and then yelled "if you don't I'm going to come around there," according to the incident report.

According to arrest warrants, "Davis Jr. did demand money from the victim with intent to deprive while alleging to be armed with a deadly weapon in his waistband."

The victim opened the drawer and gave the suspect everything before he ran outside and fled in a red SUV.

April 26

Around 10:40 p.m., Aiken public safety officers responded to a robbery at the Circle K on East Pine Log Road.

The victim told officers that a Black male entered the store and began walking to the counter while mumbling under his breath, according to the incident report.

The suspect told the victim to "give me everything" and the victim emptied the money from the register, giving it to the suspect. The suspect then left the building.

A perimeter was set up by Aiken Public Safety and a dog team arrived on scene. The dog team was unable to locate the suspect.