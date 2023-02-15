Denmark and the Netherlands roll back decision on transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, reports Welt

Polish soldiers near the Leopard tank, January 31, 2023

According to Welt, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the only tanks Amsterdam could provide in theory were 18 Leopard-2 tanks leased to the country from Germany.

Read also: Finland involved in cooperation on Leopard tanks for Ukraine, says defense minister

Both countries decided that these tanks were not available for Ukraine.

In Danish government circles, the newspaper was told that they have 44 tanks of the most modern Leopard 2A7 model, but will not participate in the supply.

Read also: President Zelenskyy, Danish PM Frederiksen visit southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv

However, both the Netherlands and Denmark have committed financial resources to refurbishing 100 Leopard-1 tanks in German warehouses.

Read also: Ukrainians already being trained on Leopard 2 tanks from Canada, says Canadian Defense Ministry

On Jan. 25, after long hesitation, Germany approved the transfer of 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and their re-export from partner countries. On the same day, the U.S. announced the delivery of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the first tanks can be sent to Ukraine by the end of March.

On Feb. 14, during the 9th meeting in the Ramstein format, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, listed the countries that are working on the transfer of the Leopards to Kyiv. In particular, he named Denmark and the Netherlands, as well as Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, and Norway. Finland also confirmed its participation in the tank coalition.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine will receive 120-140 modern Western tanks in the first wave. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs 300-500 tanks for an offensive.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine