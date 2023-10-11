Denmark offers to evacuate Danes from Israel, Palestinian territories

OSLO (Reuters) - The Danish government said on Wednesday it will offer to evacuate its citizens as well as holders of permanent residency in Denmark from Israel and Palestinian territories following the attack by Hamas.

Around 1,200 Danes are currently believed to be in Israel and another 90 in Palestinian territories, the Danish foreign ministry said in a statement.

Planes will be sent to the region and the evacuation will start in the coming days, it added.

