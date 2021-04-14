Denmark 'permanently stops' using AstraZeneca vaccine

The AstraZeneca vaccine has had a rocky rollout across the EU.

Denmark will become the first EU country to permanently discontinue use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, according to reports.

The decision, which follows a Tuesday statement by the Danish Medicines Agency that there was a link between the jab and blood clots, will delay Denmark’s vaccination roll out by a few weeks, Broadcaster TV 2 reported.

Denmark, which was the first country to suspend the use of the jab on March 11, has approved the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The Danish have suspended the J&J vaccine after the company halted its EU roll out on Wednesday, amid US reports it could cause blood clots.

Copenhagen received about 1.5m vaccines under the EU’s joint procurement programme and used about 1.3m doses. 202,920 of those jabs were AstraZeneca with almost 1.2m being Pfizer.

If the decision to stop using AstraZeneca completely is confirmed later today, Denmark will go further than any other EU country over the link between the jab and very rare blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said that the benefits of the vaccine, which is significantly cheaper than the others and easy to story, far outweigh the health risks.

Despite that advice, some EU countries including France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands have introduced age restrictions on the jab’s use; limiting it to the over 55s and 60s. The UK has restricted it to the over 30s.

Portugal has called on all EU countries to adopt the same over 60s only restriction as part of a common European approach.

Many European countries introduced age restrictions for the elderly over similar blood clot fears before reversing those decisions on EMA advice.

The controversies, as well as false claims in January that the jab was inefficient in older people, are thought to have hit confidence in the vaccine and people’s willingness to take it.

AstraZeneca is also embroiled in a row with the European Commission over missed delivery targets. Brussels accuses the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company of breaking its contract, which AstraZeneca denies, and blames it for the slow start to its vaccination campaign.

It has threatened to block the export of any AstraZeneca jabs from the EU until it fulfils all outstanding orders.

The commission played down reports from Italy’s La Stampa newspaper that it would not renew COVID-19 vaccine contracts with companies such as Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson next year.

“The European Commission, in agreement with the leaders of many (EU) countries, has decided that the contracts with the companies that produce (viral vector) vaccines that are valid for the current year will not be renewed at their expiry,” the newspaper reported.

It added that Brussels would rather focus on COVID-19 vaccines using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

A commission spokesman told the Telegraph, “We keep all options open to be prepared for the next stages of the pandemic, for 2022 and beyond. We can, however, not comment on contractual issues.”

The Commission is seeking clarification from J&J about the company’s “completely unexpected” announcement of delays in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the EU, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca has been asked to comment.