From Denmark to Portugal, Europe ups effort to quit Russian gas

Construction of a gas pipeline from Norway to Poland resumes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine (AFP/Camille BAS-WOHLERT) (Camille BAS-WOHLERT)
Camille BAS-WOHLERT
·4 min read

In Denmark, large black pipes are about to be buried in a muddy trench, as construction of a gas pipeline from Norway to Poland resumes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

From plans for liquefied natural gas terminals in northern Germany, Finland and France to potential new routes through Spain and the Mediterranean, Europe is striving to rid itself of its dependence on Russian gas, though experts say the task will take years to complete.

In Middelfart in central Denmark, work resumed last month on the Baltic Pipe project, a planned 900-kilometre link, mainly intended to help Poland reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas.

"Of course it's also to have the gas in the Danish system but mainly also to help our good neighbours' gas systems and our Polish good friends," Soren Juul Larsen, head of the project at Danish energy infrastructure operator Energinet, told AFP in English.

Just a week after the invasion of Ukraine, the Danish environmental authority -- which had concerns about the project's impact on local populations of mice and bats -- granted a permit to continue construction, after a nine-month suspension.

"The pipeline was stopped because of a lack of permissions concerning the protection of nature and rare species," Trine Villumsen Berling, a researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies, told AFP.

"We were expecting it to soon be approved but of course the war made it a more pressing issue," Villumsen said.

- Not enough for all -

Envisioned almost 20 years ago, construction of the partly submerged pipeline began in 2018. It is now expected to start operations in October, before becoming fully operational on January 1, 2023.

"We really have a good cooperation with all contractors to speed up (and) do whatever we can to protect the schedule," Juul Larsen explained during a visit to the construction site.

With an annual transport capacity of 10 billion cubic metres of gas, the pipeline should cover around 50 percent of consumption by Poland, which announced three years ago it would end its contract with Russian giant Gazprom in 2022.

While this may be good news for Poland, it could spell trouble for other European countries seeking to free themselves of Russian gas.

Norway, Europe's second-largest gas supplier after Russia, is delivering at full capacity, so more gas to Poland means less for the rest of the continent.

"This project would help out Poland but may lead to less Norwegian gas exports to the UK and Germany," Zongqiang Luo, an expert at research firm Rystad Energy, told AFP.

In addition, many long-term contracts between Russia and European suppliers are valid for another 10 to 15 years, he noted.

While the European Union has resisted calls to ban Russian gas immediately, it has announced plans to slash imports by two thirds this year and eliminate them entirely before the end of the decade.

With Norway at full capacity, Dutch and UK fields in decline, and Russian gas declared undesirable, Europe is looking for gas from further away, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) transported by ship from the US, Qatar and Africa.

But such imports require the construction of large LNG terminals to turn it back into gas or, at the very least, the purchase of so-called floating storage regasification units (FSRUs).

- Emancipation -

As the entry into service of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia has been suspended, Germany has urgently relaunched three LNG terminal projects previously considered to be of low priority.

One is expected to be completed in the winter of 2023-24 but the other two not before 2026.

Finland and Estonia last week announced a project to lease an import terminal ship. Estonia and the other two Baltic countries say they have stopped importing Russian gas since April 1.

In southern Europe, Spain and Portugal are strengthening an alternative supply route to help Europe wean itself off Russian gas.

To this end, the port of Sines, Portugal's largest, plans to double the capacity of its gas terminal in under two years.

Spain, which is linked to Algeria via a pipeline and has vast LNG terminals, could provide another supply option for Europe but this would require major work to improve connections with the rest of the EU, notably via France.

Another option under consideration is to connect Europe to the gas from the eastern Mediterranean, where large reserves have been discovered off Israel and Cyprus over the past 20 years.

bur-cbw/map/jll/gil

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rebounds as Investors Assess China’s Easing Virus Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil staged a partial recovery, after dropping 4% on Monday, as traders weighed China’s demand outlook following the easing of some virus restrictions in the financial hub of Shanghai.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Ri

  • Shehbaz Sharif says ‘evil has been defeated’ after becoming Pakistan’s new prime minister

    Shehbaz Sharif said "evil has been defeated" after he was appointed as Pakistan's prime minister following the ousting of Imran Khan.

  • OPEC has told the EU it's 'nearly impossible' to replace Russian oil cut off by sanctions or boycotts

    The EU is trying to wean itself off Russian energy on the back of the Ukraine war. It's banning Russian coal and is considering an oil embargo.

  • Inside a Ukrainian village where farmers stay for the wheat harvest but fear Russian attack

    The wheat has been sown for the coming season but nobody in Yakovlivka, a small farming village outside Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, knows if it will be harvested. A week after Russian forces launched their invasion on Feb. 24, the village was bombed. The head of the village administration said four people were killed and 11, including children, were wounded in the attack.

  • Amazon is having a massive sale on slimming shapewear — and it starts at just $15

    Just in time for spring, everything from tummy-control shorts to tanks are marked down right now at Amazon.

  • Russian regions bordering Ukraine step up security

    Moscow, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation", has accused Ukraine of targeting its border regions, including by striking a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod earlier this month. The authorities in the Belgorod, Voronezh, Bryansk and Krasnodar regions and in Crimea said they were boosting security and urged citizens to be more vigilant.

  • Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India

    Apple Inc has started making the iPhone 13 in India, the company said on Monday, as the U.S tech giant tries to reduce reliance on its Chinese supply chain. The phone is being produced at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, situated in the town of Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu state, according to a source. Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India, the world's second biggest smartphone market, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets there.

  • France sends forensic experts to investigate war crimes in Ukraine

    France sends forensic experts to investigate war crimes in Ukraine

  • Why I'm Counting On My Nest Egg for Retirement -- Not Social Security

    When pressed further, he explained that his plan is to own a couple of income properties in retirement (he already owns two now) and live off that money plus his Social Security benefits. The truth is that a lot of people are counting on Social Security to cover their senior living costs.

  • Sullivan: US wants to see an ‘independent Ukraine’ and ‘a weakened and isolated Russia’

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said the U.S. ultimately wants to see an “independent Ukraine” and “a weakened and isolated Russia.” Host Chuck Todd asked Sullivan during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if the Biden administration is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that Ukraine wins its…

  • JetBlue (JBLU) to Cut Summer Flights to Avert Disruptions

    JetBlue (JBLU) reduces May capacity by 8-10% and expects similar capacity cuts for the remainder of summer as the company looks to avoid flight disruptions due to staffing issues.

  • JetBlue to trim summer schedule amid hiring push

    JetBlue Airways confirmed on Sunday it plans to cut its summer schedule in a bid to avert flight disruptions as it works to ramp up hiring. An airline spokesman confirmed an email to staff on Saturday, reported earlier by CNBC, that said JetBlue had "already reduced May capacity 8-10% and you can expect to see a similar size capacity pull for the remainder of the summer." U.S. airlines are working to aggressively ramp up hiring as they prepare for an expected spike in summer travel demand as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.

  • Frank Vogel fired as Los Angeles Lakers coach after disappointing season

    Frank Vogel, who coached the Lakers to 2020 title, has been fired after three seasons with the team, the last of which was a 33-49 campaign.

  • EU ends part of Mali training mission, fearing Russian interference, Borrell says

    The European Union will halt part of its training of Mali's armed forces, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday, citing a lack of guarantees from Malian authorities that Russian military contractors would not interfere in the work. The decision is likely to add to international concern about the longevity of the U.N. peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) and the European Union's EUTM and EUCAP missions, after France and its allies began withdrawing from Mali earlier this year. "We have decided to suspend, to stop, certain formations of our training mission in Mali focused on the units of the armed forces of the Malian national guard," Borrell told a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

  • Ukrainian military preparing for shift in Russia’s war strategy

    The Kremlin has placed Military Commander Aleksandr Dvornikov in charge of Russia’s Ukrainian offensive. Dvornikov is known for his brutality during Russia’s military campaign in Syria.

  • Russia says it will pad its reserves with $3.2 billion of oil and gas proceeds to counter sanctions as the country faces its first default in over a century

    The funds will be used "to implement measures aimed at ensuring the stability of the economy in the face of external sanctions," the Kremlin said.

  • ‘The View’ reflects on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic Supreme Court nomination

    After Jackson became the first Black woman confirmed to sit on the nation’s highest court, co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin discuss.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Why I won't cheer as Germany ends its antiwar experiment

    Maybe it is inevitable that our WWII enemy will rejoin the militarized world. But it's a shame to see it happen.

  • China Port Congestion Leaves Everything From Grains to Metals Stranded

    (Bloomberg) -- Dotting the sea off Chinese ports are 477 bulk cargo ships waiting to deliver resources from metal ore to grain into the country.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeothermal Powerhouse Iceland Hit by Lack of ElectricityQueues of vessel

  • UN agency unveils plan to rebuild Ukraine

    The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced Monday that it plans to rebuild Ukraine and unveiled a new initiative to support millions of people in the war-torn country over the next two years. The UNDP said the new initiative will provide extensive on-the-ground services and support to Ukrainian officials and institutions. It will also conduct the…