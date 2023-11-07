Denmark provides more than 40 million euros for reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular for heating in Mykolaiv

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
2

Denmark allocates an aid package to Ukraine in the amount of 40.2 million euros for reconstruction needs, including the renovation of the heating system in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's south.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Danish government

Details: The 40.2 million euros aid package was announced at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Mykolaiv Oblast-Denmark partnership. The event was attended by  Dan Jørgensen, the Minister of Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark, and Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction.

The funds will go, among other things, to 20 mobile heating boilers for Mykolaiv, as well as the maintenance of its centralised heating system.

In addition, part of the funds is allocated to the projects of the European Investment Bank for critical social infrastructure in Ukraine, the development of cooperation between Ukrainian and Danish cities, and the work of non-governmental organisations from Denmark, which implement projects in Ukraine to support its civil society and rebuild important infrastructure.

Reminder:

Support UP or become our patron!

Recommended Stories