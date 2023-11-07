Denmark provides more than 40 million euros for reconstruction of Ukraine, in particular for heating in Mykolaiv

Denmark allocates an aid package to Ukraine in the amount of 40.2 million euros for reconstruction needs, including the renovation of the heating system in Mykolaiv, Ukraine's south.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Danish government

Details: The 40.2 million euros aid package was announced at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Mykolaiv Oblast-Denmark partnership. The event was attended by Dan Jørgensen, the Minister of Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark, and Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction.

The funds will go, among other things, to 20 mobile heating boilers for Mykolaiv, as well as the maintenance of its centralised heating system.

In addition, part of the funds is allocated to the projects of the European Investment Bank for critical social infrastructure in Ukraine, the development of cooperation between Ukrainian and Danish cities, and the work of non-governmental organisations from Denmark, which implement projects in Ukraine to support its civil society and rebuild important infrastructure.

Reminder:

Since October, a new representative office of Denmark has been operating in Mykolaiv, which has taken over patronage for the reconstruction of this region.

Denmark and Mykolaiv Oblast signed a memorandum on reconstruction in March of this year.

At the end of October, Denmark announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 3.7 billion Danish kroner (about 520 million dollars) with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and ammunition in it.

