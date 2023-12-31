Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces shock abdication in New Year’s Eve speech

Queen Margrethe II, Europe’s longest-serving monarch, has announced her abdication (Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima)

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has announced she will abdicate in January after 52 years on the throne.

Margrethe II revealed the news unexpectedly in her traditional New Year’s speech.

The 83-year-old queen, who is the longest-serving monarch in Europe, will be succeeded on 14 January by her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik. The date is the anniversary of the death of her father, King Frederik XI, in 1972.

The decision comes after she underwent back surgery in February.

Queen Margrethe II gives a New Year's speech and announces her abdication (AP)

Danish Crown Prince Frederik (far right) will succeed Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (centre). They are pictured at a state banquet with Danish Crown Princess Mary, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain (EPA)

In her annual speech, she said: “The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark.”

In Denmark, the monarch is expected to stay above partisan politics, representing the nation with traditional duties ranging from state visits to national day celebrations.

Born in 1940, Margrethe has throughout her life enjoyed broad support from Danes, who are fond of her tactful and yet creative personality.

As the eldest child of Denmark’s former monarch King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid, she succeeded her father following his death.

In September 2022, she became the longest-serving in Europe following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow