Denmark registers first case of monkeypox infection

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark has registered its first incidence of infection with monkeypox in an adult male who had returned from a trip to Spain, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Health authorities do not expect widespread infection in Denmark, but we are following the situation closely to be prepared for a possible development in the infection situation," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

The man is currently in isolation and authorities are in touch with any close contacts, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Jon Boyle)

