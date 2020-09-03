Denmark registers highest COVID-19 infection rate since April

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark said on Thursday it had registered 179 new COVID-19 infections in the past day, the highest rate since late April.

The Nordic country of 5.8 million was among the first in Europe to start reopening society after successfully stifling the outbreak, but a rise in new infections over the past month has slowed that reopening process.

The number of hospitalisations in Denmark stood at 17 on Thursday, roughly in line with the level registered over the last month, according to the Danish authority dealing with infectious diseases, Statens Serum Institut.

Denmark has registered 626 coronavirus-related deaths since March, but no new fatalities in the last three days, it said.







