Denmark removes all COVID-19 restrictions despite high cases
Denmark has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions despite high cases. Chris Livesay visited the country to see how high vaccine rates have proved vital in getting back to normal.
Denmark has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions despite high cases. Chris Livesay visited the country to see how high vaccine rates have proved vital in getting back to normal.
Neighbors assumed Marinella Beretta, who lived by herself in Italy, moved away at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
The Ben Simmons-James Harden deal finally went through, bringing Sixers fans to their feet in applause - and bringing Joel Embiid to Twitter for a perfect ether. By Adam Hermann
The two-time gold medalist has been under intense focus after sputtering in her first two events in Beijing.
Their partners were in active labor when they made the audacious remarks — and little did they know, their L&D nurse heard every word.
Other residents of Yellow Springs, Ohio, also complained, and the town decided to pull the affordable housing component of the development.
2022 Olympics: IOC confirms Kamila Valieva's failed drug test. Here's what happens now.
Kelly Renee Turner was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of child abuse causing death, as well as theft and charitable fraud.
Trump closely followed Haberman's coverage of him, and she once told her colleagues that he will always "care enormously about what The Times writes."
Charles Barkley, LeBron James, and the NBA on TNT crew could not help but jab Kevin Durant over skipping James Harden in the All-Star draft.
A 57-year-old cold case involving the brutal sexual assault and murder of a 9-year-old girl was solved using genetic genealogy, police in Pennsylvania announced.
The now father of two announced the surprise baby news on Thursday night
A large bull moose trampled a Iditarod dog sled team in Alaska for almost an hour even after the owner emptied her gun.
A Republican state delegate, who is seeking the party's nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race, is calling for impeaching the current governor. Delegate Dan Cox, R-District 4, whose district encompasses portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, introduced a resolution on Thursday in the House detailing six articles of impeachment. Cox wants Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to be tried by the state Senate for malfeasance in office, misuse of police power, violations of separation of powers and theft of the people's liberty and property.
She attended the opening of "The Music Man" in NYC.
REUTERS/NBC New York and GettyThe financier famed for bankrolling some of Steve Bannon’s best-known ventures, as well as the far-right strategist’s jet-setting lifestyle, is in deep trouble for steering a $28 million yacht—the same boat where federal agents arrested Bannon in 2020—out of American waters.A New York judge slapped Guo Wengui, who also uses the aliases Kwok Ho Wan and Miles Guo, with $134 million in contempt of court fines on Wednesday for violating multiple restraining orders barri
An admiral for the U.S. Navy claimed “high-profile" requests, including one from first lady Jill Biden, caused disruption to overall Afghanistan evacuation efforts last year.
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
“We are focused on facts, not rhetoric," the Wyoming Republican wrote in a Wall Street Journal column.
Betty White's "Gold Girls" co-star Bea Arthur once used the C-word to describe the late actress. White was apparently not liked by her co-stars on the sitcom.
Sydney Carter, has been subjected to ridiculous and frankly unwarranted questions about whether one of her game-day outfits was "appropriate."