Denmark to send artillery to Ukraine, delaying own build-up

Leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force meet in Riga
3
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark said on Thursday it will donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine, fulfilling the wish of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy but stunting the Nordic country's own military build-up.

Kyiv last month asked Copenhagen to supply the weapons systems, sparking a debate in Denmark over whether the country could afford to donate much-needed artillery at the expense of its own armament as it seeks to build up depleted stock.

"We have been in continuous contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery in particular and I am happy that we have now received broad support from the Danish parliament to donate it to Ukraine's freedom struggle," Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement.

As part of its commitments to NATO, Denmark has been tasked with establishing a heavy infantry brigade, known as the 1st Brigade, by 2032. The project however has been marred by delays, which have drawn criticism from the Western defence alliance.

"We must find a balance between helping Ukraine and continuing to strengthen the Danish defence so that we can safeguard Denmark's security and live up to our obligations in NATO," Ellemann-Jensen said.

The donation of the Caesar howitzers would delay the build-up of the 1st Brigade further, the ministry said. Denmark would seek to quickly acquire new military capacities in parallel with the donation, it added.

Denmark has not yet received all of the Caesar artillery systems, developed by French arms manufacturer Nexter.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Recommended Stories

  • US Republicans call on Biden, allies to swiftly transfer critical weapons to Ukraine

    Two U.S. Republican politicians have urged the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and its allies to urgently transfer to Ukraine the critical weapon systems that the country needs to defeat Russia.

  • Explosions heard at Russian ammo dump in occupied Zaporizhzhya Oblast, says Melitopol mayor

    Explosions have ripped through a Russian ammunition depot in the Russian-occupied town of Mykhailivka in west-central Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov announced on Telegram on Jan. 18

  • Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear fallout if Russia defeated by NATO arms in Ukraine

    Ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned NATO allies Thursday that a defeat for Russia in Ukraine could mean nuclear war.

  • Pro-Ukrainian activists in Serbia file criminal complaint against Wagner group

    Serbian and pro-Ukraine activists filed criminal complaints against Russia's Wagner paramilitary group and its supporters on Thursday, accusing it of recruiting Serbs to fight in Ukraine. Cedomir Stojkovic, a Belgrade-based lawyer who also leads the October civic group, said that those accused include Russia's ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, and Aleksandar Vulin, head of Serbia's state Security and Information Agency (BIA).

  • On the freezing frontlines in Ukraine as winter war grinds on

    Repeated Russian attacks on energy have left millions of Ukrainians without power, water or heat during the brutal Ukrainian winter. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta traveled to the northern frontlines in Kharkiv.

  • Indian startups rejoice as Android ruling against Google upheld

    Startups in India cheered a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday to uphold an antitrust order that forces Google to change how it runs its popular Android platform, saying the ruling would open the market for rivals and boost competition. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered Google in October to make a series of changes, such as refraining from agreements that ensure exclusivity of its search services and mandatory pre-installation of its apps. It also told Google to allow third-party app stores to be housed within its Play Store.

  • Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine for 1.5 hours: fighters were airborne in Belarus

    On the morning of 19 January, an air-raid siren was announced throughout Ukraine. Source: alarms map; Belaruski Hajun on Telegram Details: At 10:12, sirens began to sound in the country's southeast, then in the capital, and finally spread over the entire territory of the country within a few minutes.

  • Entire Black Sea coast being fortified against landing forces

    The Operational Command Pivden (South) assures that anti-aircraft defence is provided along the entire Black Sea coastline. Source: commander of the Operational Command Pivden (South), Major General Andrii Kovalchuk, quoted by the Military Media Center Quote: "Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, anti-aircraft defence has been provided along the entire Black Sea coast line, in particular in Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts.

  • Congo President Demands More From $6.2 Billion China Metals Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi criticized a $6.2 billion minerals-for-infrastructure contract with China, saying the world’s largest producer of a key battery metal hasn’t benefited from the deal.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft Cuts Inc

  • They cook, work and read in Ukrainian themselves: media show how Russian POWs live in colony

    Russian prisoners of war (POWs) in Ukraine are held in special camps visited by representatives of international organisations. Russia does not grant any access to Ukrainian prisoners on its territory.

  • Ukrainian deminers learn from decades of Cambodian experience

    The baking sun beating down on them, a group of Ukrainian deminers watched intently as their Cambodian trainers swept through a dusty field in eastern Battambang province on Thursday, seeking to learn from decades of bitter experience.After the field demonstration, the Ukrainians met with some of the victims of those landmines from nearby villages, to learn about their experiences. 

  • How Russia became Africa’s favorite superpower

    OPINION: The West's failures as well as the legacy of colonialism has compelled some African nations to seek geopolitical partnerships with Russia and China. The post How Russia became Africa’s favorite superpower appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ukraine’s Miss Universe 2022 entrant says she wasn’t allowed to speak about war from stage

    Viktoria Apanasenko, Ukraine’s candidate for the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant, has said she was not allowed to speak about Russia’s war against Ukraine from the stage, she said in an interview with the Ukrainian newspaper KP.UA on Jan. 18.

  • Hunter Biden had access to dad's Corvette that was stored in garage where classified docs were found, report says

    President Biden has said the classified documents was locked up in his garage along with his treasured Corvette.

  • Putin: I Could Never Have Foreseen 2022’s ‘Unexpected’ Crises That I Created

    Sputnik/AFP via GettyRussia’s Vladimir Putin appears to be playing dumb to avoid taking the blame for mounting fallout over his war against Ukraine. At a meeting with officials on economic issues Tuesday, the Russian leader stated the obvious and admitted that 2022 had been a “difficult” year for the country. But in the same breath he suggested the country’s woes had somehow been impossible to foresee. “2022 was a very challenging year for us and we managed to get through some of the risks that

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene swipes at Matt Gaetz over Kevin McCarthy speaker vote and declares herself 'the leading MAGA voice in Congress'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized fellow GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after he congratulated her on her new committee assignments.

  • Chinook helicopters could cost Germany twice as much as planned -Business Insider

    Germany's planned purchase of 60 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters manufactured by Boeing to replace its ageing CH-53 fleet could cost twice as much as planned, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing several government and industry sources. Six billion euros ($6.47 billion) had been budgeted for the helicopters, but the U.S. Army has signalled to Germany that the desired equipment is cost-intensive as some components have not even been fully developed, the German news outlet said. Expensive extra requests from Germany and inflation could raise the price to as much as 12 billion euros, the report said, adding that features such as aerial refuelling and special rotor blades were not yet available.

  • Engine of Russian MiG catches fire again while flying in Belarus

    According to the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun, the engine of a Russian MiG-31K caught fire during a flight over the city of Maladziečna in Belarus. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Details: It is noted that information about an explosion in Belarus began to spread in Ukrainian Telegram channels.

  • Germany will greenlight Leopards for Ukraine if US provides Abrams tanks

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will allow shipments of German-made Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine if the United States decides to make Abrams tanks available to Kyiv, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reported on Jan. 18.

  • China to launch state-backed transport platform for ride-hailing, trucking

    China will soon launch a state-backed platform for transport which includes services of ride-hailing, cargo trucking, road transport, railway, ferry and flight services, Chinese state media Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday. The online platform, which has completed internal tests, is expected to integrate more than 90% of total capacity of the transportation market, the newspaper said. China's ride-hailing market was dominated by Didi Global which ran afoul of powerful regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China in 2021.