Denmark shutting its borders to curb spread of coronavirus, prime minister says

COPENHAGEN, March 13 (Reuters) - Denmark will temporarily close its borders on Saturday for non-citizens in a move to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Danish prime minister said on Friday.

"All tourists, all travel, all vacations, and all foreigners who cannot prove a creditable purpose of entering Denmark, will be denied entrance at the Danish border," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

The closure would not apply to the transport of goods, including foods, medicine and industry supplies.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)