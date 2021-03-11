Denmark and Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine over blood clot fears

Richard Orange
An AstraZeneca vaccine dose being prepared for vaccination in Copenhagen - Liselotte Sabroe/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock&#xa0;
An AstraZeneca vaccine dose being prepared for vaccination in Copenhagen - Liselotte Sabroe/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Denmark has put all vaccinations using the AstraZeneca jab on hold for two weeks after someone who received it in the country died from a blood clot.

Iceland quickly followed Denmark on Thursday and paused vaccinations until more clarity is given on what caused the clots.

It comes after Austria has stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots, ABV5300, while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

The two countries are the first to impose a total freeze on the jab, with Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Latvia so far only pausing vaccinations using the ABV5300 batch.

Magnus Heunicke, the Danish health minister, said in a statement on Twitter that the country was acting "on the precautionary principle".

"We cannot yet conclude that there is any connection," he said. "We are taking action early and this will now be thoroughly investigated."

In a press release, the Danish health authority explained that with "a preventive treatment such as vaccination", it judged it "unacceptable to have very serious side effects."

The Danish medicines agency has meanwhile called on everyone who has received the AstraZeneca vaccine within the last 14 days and experienced symptoms for more than three days to visit their doctor.

A spokesperson for the agency stressed that it remained unclear whether the person who died of a blood clot in Denmark had also received a jab from batch ABV5300, although the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed on Wednesday that 17 other European countries, including Denmark, received doses of the same shipment used in Austria.

"We can't say with any certainty that it is the same batch. That's going to be one of the issues that the forthcoming investigation will look into," he said.

The EMA said on Wednesday there was no evidence so far linking AstraZeneca to the two cases in Austria.

It said the number of thromboembolic events - marked by the formation of blood clots - in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine is no higher than that seen in the general population, with 22 cases of such events reported among the 3 million people who have received it as of March 9.

The suspension, which will be reviewed after two weeks, is expected to slow down Denmark's speedy vaccination campaign.

Copenhagen now expects to have its entire adult population vaccinated by mid-August instead of early July, the health authority said.

"Putting one of the vaccines on pause was not an easy decision. But precisely because we are vaccinating so many people, we also need to respond rapidly and with diligence, if there is knowledge of a possible serious side effect," the agency's director Søren Bodstrøm said.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said: “Patient safety is the highest priority for AstraZeneca. Regulators have clear and stringent efficacy and safety standards for the approval of any new medicine, and that includes Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.

"The safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in Phase III clinical trials and peer-reviewed data confirms the vaccine has been generally well tolerated.”

The EMA's safety committee is currently reviewing the batch number ABV5300, but said at the moment there is currently no indication the vaccinations have caused the conditions.

Spain has not registered any cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's vaccine so far and will continue administering the shots, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday.

She said she had been informed of cases of blood clots among recently vaccinated people in Austria, but added that "so far, no causal relation between the vaccine and the blood clot events has been established", and the European regulator EMA was evaluating the situation.

The batch of 1 million doses went to 17 EU countries, including Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden.

Professor Stephen Evans, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said pausing the use of the AstraZeneca doses was "super-cautious" and needed to be considered in light of the risks of clots associated with Covid-19 itself.

He said: “This is a super-cautious approach based on some isolated reports in Europe. The problem with spontaneous reports of suspected adverse reactions to a vaccine are the enormous difficulty of distinguishing a causal effect from a coincidence.

“This is especially true when we know that Covid-19 disease is very strongly associated with blood clotting and there have been hundreds if not many thousands of deaths caused by blood clotting as a result of Covid-19 disease."

He said it was a "sensible approach" to investigate, but added: "The risk and benefit balance is still very much in favour of the vaccine in my view."

He said there has been no sign of similar events in the UK.

The UK government on Thursday defended the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after Denmark suspended the jab's use, and insisted it would continue with its own rollout.

"We've been clear that it's both safe and effective... and when people are asked to come forward and take it, they should do so in confidence," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman told reporters.

