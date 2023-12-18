Denmark and Sweden announce new military aid for Ukraine, including IFVs worth €240 million

Denmark and Sweden have jointly announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth about €240 million, which will include infantry fighting vehicles.

Source: As DR writes, the announcement was made at a joint press conference by Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Defence Minister, and his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson.

Details: The package, worth DKK 1.8 billion (over €240 million), will include about 20 Swedish-made infantry fighting vehicles, a hybrid of an armoured personnel carrier and Swedish CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

The package also includes spare parts, ammunition, and funds for vehicle maintenance.

Last week, the Danish government announced plans for another aid package for Ukraine, which will include ammunition, tanks and drones.

Sweden has previously announced a €120 million non-military aid package for Ukraine, which will, among other things, be used to support the country's population in the winter.

