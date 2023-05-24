Denmark wants to lower abortion age without parental consent to 15

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark wants to lower the age of abortion without parental consent to 15 years from 18 currently, in line with the country's age of consent, minister for gender equality Marie Bjerre said on Wednesday.

The majority government announced its decision to support the proposal on the day marking the 50th anniversary of a law granting women the right to chose abortion.

Denmark was among the first countries in Western Europe to legalise the practice in 1973. Before that, women needed approval from a doctor to have an abortion.

Women under the age of 18 are currently allowed to have an abortion, albeit only with parental consent.

"Abortion can be associated with many emotions, guilt and shame. Asking for parental consent under the age of 18 can be humiliating and have serious consequences," Bjerre said on Twitter.

"We want to change this so that young people can choose whether or not to involve their parents," she added.

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, Johannes Gotfredsen-Birkebaek, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Bernadette Baum)