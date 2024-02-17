Denmark wants to sign security agreement with Ukraine next – Danish PM

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Nordic countries also want to join agreements on security commitments to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: Frederiksen at a meeting with Zelenskyy in Munich, reported by European Pravda

Details: The prime minister of Denmark, a country that is one of the most important suppliers of weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Denmark had prepared a new package of weapons to be transferred to Ukraine.

"I don't think any of our meetings have been held without reports of new supplies... And we need to understand your needs," she said, outlining the topics of the talks.

Denmark is one of the countries that first announced its intention to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, Frederiksen said that she expects the agreements on security commitments between Ukraine and the Nordic countries to be approved. "It is good that some of the big countries have already signed such agreements with you, and we should be next in line," she said.

Background:

On Friday evening, Ukraine and France signed an agreement on "security guarantees".

Before that, a similar agreement on security cooperation was signed with Germany.

In Munich, Chancellor Scholz also commented on the possible supply of Taurus to Ukraine.

