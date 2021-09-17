Denmark woman who fled the scene of fatal accident sentenced to 9 years in prison

Sep. 17—A Denmark woman was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges connected to a fatal collision in Windsor that claimed the life of two Williston adults and seriously injured two children on Dec. 14, 2019.

Paris Jones, who was 25 at the time of the accident, pleaded guilty to all four charges of hit and run, two of which involved death and two that involved great bodily injury.

The plea came without any negotiations with the state, said prosecutor Paige Tiffany.

Judge Courtney Clyburn-Pope sentenced Jones to nine years for each charge, but they will run concurrently.

Family members of the victims made statements at Thursday's hearing. Two of the emergency responders that were present after the accident also attended.

The accident

The crash occurred on the night of Dec. 14, 2019, on Charleston Highway in Windsor.

A 2015 Nissan traveling east on Charleston Highway made a left turn in front of a 2007 Chrysler 300 traveling west, killing both the driver and the passenger.

Delanie Murphy, 41, and Dave Chavis Jr., 29, both of Williston, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Aiken County coroner said.

The two victims were the parents of two children who were seriously injured in the collision, the coroner confirmed.

Highway Patrol reported the suspect left the scene of the crime and sustained minor injuries.

Jones turned herself in to police 18 hours after the accident.