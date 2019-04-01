Denmark's DSV to buy logistics company Panalpina in $4.6 billion deal

The logo of Swiss transport and logistics firm Panalpina is seen at an office building in Basel, Switzerland March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Denmark's DSV A/S will buy Panalpina in a deal valued at 4.6 billion Swiss francs ($4.62 billion), the Swiss freight forwarder said on Monday, ending a fight between its top shareholder and activist investors over the company's future.

The Ernst Goehner Foundation, which owns 46 percent of Panalpina, had previously resisted pressure from 12.3 percent shareholder Cevian Capital as well as 9.9 percent shareholder Artisan Partners to sell the company to DSV.





