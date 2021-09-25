Denmark's 'freetown' Christiania hangs onto soul, 50 years on
Nestled in the heart of Copenhagen, Christiania is seen by some as a progressive social experiment, while others simply see it as a den of drugs
Nestled in the heart of Copenhagen, Christiania is seen by some as a progressive social experiment, while others simply see it as a den of drugs
After three years, Huawei's chief financial officer has a US extradition request against her dropped.
It’s been a long four years for Florida’s Black farmers.
Eight people, including two children and two Los Angeles police officers, were hurt in a crash that involved a police vehicle in South L.A. on Friday night.
Two Canadians imprisoned by the Chinese government for over 1,000 days have been released and are expected to arrive in Canada on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.Why it matters: Their release comes hours after Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice that resolves the criminal charges against her and could pave the way for her to return to China.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up q
Sometimes a minute of fame isn't worth it.
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows the four-decade Senate veteran with a double-digit polling lead over top declared Democrat Abby Finkenauer.
Democratic-socialist candidate India Walton said a deal with the Buffalo Bills could be reached if it is good for the community and creates jobs.
Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in his fiancée Gabby Petito's death. Police have been trying to find him.
Scientists are hopeful that authorizing vaccines for young kids could help prevent a major surge this winter.
From "Brink!" to "High School Musical," here are the top Disney Channel Original Movies everyone should, according to someone who's watched them all.
The 24-year-old made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2018, and two years later, she's now a part of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show.
While focus remains firmly fixed on Covid-19, a second health crisis is quietly emerging in Britain. Since the beginning of July, there have been thousands of excess deaths that were not caused by coronavirus.
Blake Shelton was not too pleased when rumors surfaced that Ariana Grande's success on The Voice might lead to him getting kicked off the show. See what he said when confronting the pop star.
During her airborne performance of "Everything I Wanted," Eilish pointed to a spot in the crowd and said, "Security, why aren't you paying attention?"
Amber Trucke told Insider that she withheld a final payment of $4,225 because she was unsatisfied with the "horrible" bathroom renovation.
The far-right congresswoman confronted Democrats on the steps outside the House chamber after the passage of a Democratic bill to protect abortion.
Europe suffered a seismic blow to hopes of retaining the Ryder Cup on a morning when tensions threatened to boil over between players, officials and fans, as Brooks Koepka became embroiled in a furious row with his match referees.
How can any high school player stop prized recruit Arch Manning? They can't.
Those expecting to see the Americans’ two heavyweight partnerships all weekend were probably surprised Friday.
The Republican congresswoman's top aide, Patrick Parsons, says it's "time to move on."