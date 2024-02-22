Denmark's PM announces signing of security agreement with Ukraine

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, has announced that her country will guarantee security support to Ukraine for the next 10 years under a bilateral agreement.

Source: Danish public-service broadcaster DR, citing Frederiksen’s statement, as reported by European Pravda.

The agreement indicates that Denmark will support Ukraine in both military and civilian areas for the next ten years.

"This is the most serious situation in the realm of security policy since the end of the Cold War. The Danish government cannot emphasise enough how crucial it is for Ukraine to receive the military capabilities it needs. If we don't stand together, Ukraine won't stand, and potentially, neither will Europe," said Frederiksen.

The agreement will help support Ukraine's ability to defend the country against Russia and deter future Russian attacks.

Under the agreement, Ukraine commits to implementing necessary reforms aimed at developing democracy and combating corruption to pave the way for future membership of the EU and NATO.

The Danish PM expressed confidence that more countries would follow this example. "With these commitments, we are sending a very clear and unequivocal signal to the international community that we fully support Ukraine, including from a long-term perspective," she emphasised.

Background:

Last week, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, expressed hope that her country would be the next to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

On 16 February, Ukraine and France signed an agreement on security guarantees. Ukraine also signed bilateral security agreements with the United Kingdom and Germany.

