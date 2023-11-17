Dennis Clarke: Teen sentenced for one-punch killing of 82-year-old

Dennis Clarke will be remembered for his kindness, his crazy dance moves and his yodelling, his great nephew said

A teenager who killed a "kind and loving" 82-year-old Army veteran with a single punch has been sentenced to two years in a young offenders institution.

Omar Moumeche was 16 years old when he hit Dennis Clarke at Derby bus station on 6 May 2021.

The punch caused Mr Clarke to fall to the ground, and he died in hospital nine days later.

The 18-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Derby Crown Court and sentenced on Friday.

The court heard Mr Clarke had been surrounded by a group of three teenagers after he challenged them about their behaviour on an escalator at the Eagle Market.

He was then followed to the bus station, where he was attacked by Moumeche.

But Judge Shaun Smith said he was satisfied that for much of the confrontation, Moumeche was a "disinterested onlooker".

He also accepted psychological reports, which said the teenager had an emotional age of about 13 at the time.

