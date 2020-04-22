Dennis Collins’ BLKMTN Jeep Is The King Of The (OFF) Road

This SEMA-style build is ready for anything.

The best part about owning a Jeep is that these off-road SUVs are literally a blank slate for customization, and that's evident with this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon that has been modified by the Jeep specialists at BLKMTN. Owner and reality-TV personality Dennis Collins personally had a hand in building this BLKMTN Stage III Jeep, and if you're a fan of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud, you've definitely heard of Collins before.

BLKMTN’s Stage III package transforms an already-capable Wrangler JL Unlimited (JLU) into an off-road beast with add-ons such as the four-inch suspension lift, 37x12.50-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock wheels and a stinger front bumper with an 8,000-pound winch and D-ring mounts. Where this rig really stands out is its custom looks thanks to the aluminum flat fenders, the abundance of LED light bars and the two-tone color with custom BLKMTN graphics and matching wheels, and on the inside, this jacked-up JL has a custom leather interior.

Jeep's 3.6-liter V6 already puts out plenty of power and torque to get the Wrangler over or through just about any terrain imaginable, but this one upgrades to the JL TaZer programmer to unlock even more of the JL's performance potential. This Wrangler is equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission making it ideal for dominating off-road courses or cruising to Jeep meet-ups.

