Dennis Kucinich running for Congress
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Former Democratic U.S. representative and Cleveland mayor Dennis Kucinich has filed to run for Congress again.
Former Democratic U.S. representative and Cleveland mayor Dennis Kucinich has filed to run for Congress again.
Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner, but he'll need to rebuild a roster that's losing pieces by the day.
Steal someone's heart with these gift ideas from Walmart, Amazon and other quick-to-ship retailers.
Ford's bringing more color and more performance to the 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT.
Instagram is introducing new nighttime nudges for teen accounts to limit their time on the app, the company announced on Thursday. The new nighttime nudges will appear when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or DMs late at night. The social network told TechCrunch in an email that the nudges will appear after 10PM.
Dubai's police force has purchased a Lamborghini Urus Performante to use as a patrol car. The SUV packs a 657-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8.
Cook spent two weeks on the Ravens practice squad before being signed to the active roster.
Apple's latest App Store changes haven't satisfied critics who say they don't go far enough.
TikTok has shared more about its plans to fight misinformation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. And, like many of its social media peers, the company’s 2024 efforts will closely resemble what it’s done in the past.
The EHT Collaboration has released the most detailed image yet of the M87 black hole, created with the aid of an additional telescope.
The biggest news stories this morning: Samsung announces the Galaxy Ring, Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board, Sony is making an Until Dawn movie.
In today's edition: The next big thing in women's hoops, why fans are more distracting than usual at the Australian Open, ranking the 10 CFP champions, and more.
Bloomberg is reporting that Netflix has no plans to release a special application for the Vision Pro, at least for now.
Astrobotic’s lunar lander will be reentering Earth’s atmosphere over a remote part of the South Pacific Ocean tomorrow afternoon, bringing to a close the failed moon landing mission. The Peregrine lunar lander is expected to reenter around 4PM EST over an unpopulated stretch of ocean near Fiji, according to coordinates Astrobotic posted in a Wednesday update. The spacecraft will not survive reentry.
Cleveland-based electric motorcycle startup Land Moto is looking to diversify by powering up the battery design side of its tech, and has raised $3 million (on top of $7 million raised last summer) to do so in 2024. Land's primary product is a striking electric motorbike called the District, which sits somewhat at the intersection of e-bike and motorcycle. Just as some carmakers have flirted with the idea of having your electric car act as a home battery, why shouldn't your electric bike do the same, to a lesser extent?
Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow blower could be just the thing to help make the job easier.
Digital currency can improve the ease of international transactions and help the US dollar remain the world's reserve currency.