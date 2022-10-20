Dennis man convicted of assaulting child, which stems from an incident nearly a decade ago

BARNSTABLE — Brandon M. Bamford, 39, whose last known address was in Dennis, was convicted on Oct. 14 by a jury in Barnstable Superior Court on one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Bamford's sentence will be not more than three years but not less than two in a state correctional facility, according to the Barnstable Superior Court clerk’s office.

Drew Segadelli, Bamford's attorney, said he thought the judge was being heavy handed with Bamford's sentencing.

Bamford was found not guilty on three other charges: rape and abuse of a child, rape and abuse of child aggravated by a five-year age difference, and another count of assault and battery on a child under 14.

In court

The case stemmed from allegations against Bamford related to a 9-year-old relative. He pleaded not guilty in 2019.

The alleged incident occurred in September 2013 in Yarmouth, and the victim reported it five years later, according to court documents.

"This is essentially a guy with no criminal record, he should never have to go to state prison," said Segadelli. The jury agreed with him overwhelmingly, absolving Bamford of three other charges, he said.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Barnstable Superior Court jury convicts Dennis man of assault on child