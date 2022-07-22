EDITOR'S NOTE: On July 15, 2022, all charges against Kenneth Ellis pending in Barnstable Superior Court were dropped due to the alleged victim's inability to testify because of amental health status, court records indicated.

BARNSTABLE — A 47-year-old Dennis man has been indicted on charges he sexually assaulted a girl multiple times.

Kenneth W. Ellis was indicted Friday by a Barnstable County grand jury on a charge of aggravated rape of a child with at least a 10-year age difference and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Ellis was arrested by Dennis police in April after a girl told police he had touched her breasts when she was 7 or 8 years old, according to a police report. She also alleged he had touched her on at least three other occasions, but she could not remember further details, the report says.

She also told police that on Jan. 1, when she was 12, Ellis touched her breasts and vagina, forced her to touch his penis and raped her, the report says.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Dennis man indicted on charge of child rape