Dennis to take over as Amanda-Clearcreek High School principal

The board has hired Billy Dennis as the new Amanda-Clearcreek High School principal. Dennis has served in education for 22 years.

After graduating from Capital University, Dennis served as an intervention specialist at both the elementary and middle school levels in Virginia. He was a middle school intervention specialist and high school track and cross country coach at Adena Local Schools. After completing Ohio University’s Rural Principal Preparation Program, he was hired at Westfall Local Schools where he spent 14 years in a variety of roles, including assistant principal, cross country coach, special education director, high school principal and director of Student Services.

“I am excited about joining the Amanda-Clearcreek community as the next high school principal,” Dennis said. “I have developed a passion for rural education and ensuring these students receive the best education possible. Over the course of my career, I have earned a reputation of being calm, fair, and not afraid to try something new.”

“We are excited for Mr. Dennis to join the Amanda-Clearcreek team,” said Dr. Timothy Edwards, Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools superintendent. “This is an incredible rural community and Mr. Dennis’ strong rural roots will help him serve the students of our district.”

The district office is located at 328 E. Main St. in Amanda, Ohio. More information about the district is available at http://www.amanda.k12.oh.us/.

