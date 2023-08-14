Dennison Township man appeals sentence for sharing child sexual abuse materials

Aug. 14—WILKES-BARRE — A Dennison Township man has appealed his lengthy state prison sentence for downloading and sharing child sexual abuse materials with the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Christopher Patrick O'Connor, 32, of East Nescopeck Creek Lane, was sentenced May 5 by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas to seven-to-18 years in state prison followed by four years probation on 50 counts each of child pornography and dissemination of photo or film of child sexual abuse materials. O'Connor pled guilty to the charges Dec. 12.

After Lupas denied to modify the sentence, O'Connor filed an appeal with the Superior Court on Friday.

O'Connor was arrested in July 2022 after Luzerne County detectives received several Cyber tips involving the uploading of 65 images of child sexual abuse materials in March 2022, according to court records.

Emails and phone numbers used to upload the images were linked to O'Connor, court records say.

Court records say O'Connor, during an interview with detectives, claimed he was under the influence of methamphetamine while he was in chat rooms used to share and download child sexual abuse materials.

Following release from prison, O'Connor is subject to 25 years registration under the state's Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.