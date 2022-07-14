Dennison Township man charged with sharing child sexual abuse materials

Jul. 14—DENNISON TWP. — A Dennison Township man was arrested Wednesday on allegations he downloaded and shared child sexual abuse materials with others.

Christopher Patrick O'Connor, 30, of East Nescopeck Creek Lane, was jailed for lack of $150,000 bail following his arraignment by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township on charges of child pornography, dissemination of picture or film involving children engaged in sex acts and criminal use of communication facility.

O'Connor was arrested when Luzerne County detectives and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, found him at a garage on Barrys Road in White Haven. White Haven police assisted in O'Connor's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives received several Cyber tips involving the uploading of 65 suspected images of child sexual abuse materials in March.

Emails and phone numbers used to upload the images were linked to O'Connor.

When detectives executed a search warrant at O'Connor's residence, they learned he was staying at a friend's garage on Barrys Road in White Haven.

O'Connor was found at the garage and detained on an unrelated DUI warrant. He spoke with detectives after he waived his right to remain silent.

During the interview, O'Connor admitted to viewing child sexual abuse materials for two years, the complaint says.

O'Connor claimed he would chat with others online using his cellular phone receiving and sharing images of children involved in sex acts, according to the complaint.

O'Connor said he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he would got into chat rooms and likely performed self-sex acts only later to feel awful about it as he knew it was wrong, the complaint says.

Detectives in the complaint reported O'Connor admitted to using his friends and a local restaurant's WIFI to access the internet.