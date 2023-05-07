Dennison Township man sentenced on child porn charges

May 7—A Dennison Township man who pled guilty to child pornography charges late last year was sentenced to spend 7 to 18 years in state prison.

Christopher Patrick O'Connor, 31, was handed his sentence by Judge David W. Lupas on Friday afternoon. The prison time will be followed by four years of probation, according to court documents.

O'Connor was arrested in July of 2022 after Luzerne County detectives received a Cyber tip involving the uploading of 65 suspected images of child sexual abuse materials in March of that year.

The images were determined to have been uploaded using emails and phone numbers linked to O'Connor, and detectives were eventually able to locate and arrest O'Connor after learning that he was staying in a garage on Barrys Road in White Haven.

According to the criminal complaint filed against O'Connor at the time of his arrest, he allegedly told investigators that he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he would enter online chat rooms and receive the sex abuse images. He also admitted to using the Wi-Fi of his friends and a local restaurant to access the internet.

O'Connor was charged with 50 counts of child pornography, 50 counts of the dissemination of photos of child sex acts and four counts of criminal use of a communications facility; the latter four counts were later withdrawn.

Court records indicate that O'Connor pleaded guilty to all charges on Dec. 12, 2022.

As part of the conditions of his sentencing, O'Connor will be required to register as a Tier Two offender for 25 years under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act, and to undergo an assessment for sexual offender treatment.

Additionally, O'Connor will be prohibited from unsupervised contact with minors and from frequenting locations where children are likely to congregate. He will also be required to forfeit all cellphones, computers, tablet or other devices containing contraband, according to the sentencing report.

O'Connor was given credit for 146 days time served while incarcerated at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.