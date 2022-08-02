Denny loses diversion; now a convicted felon

Aug. 1—Taylor Lee Denny on May 13 pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault during which a firearm was discharged. That incident occurred on Jan. 18.

As part of that agreement, Denny's plea was set aside after he qualified for and was granted judicial diversion. This gave Denny, 27, the opportunity to have the charge removed from his record if he had successfully completed all terms and conditions of his probation.

That opportunity was lost July 15 when Taylor admitted he had violated his probation. He is now a convicted felon.

Taylor agreed to serve 30 days in jail at 75% and be returned back on supervised probation to begin serving his three-year sentence.

In other cases on the July 15 docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Bryan Emory Edmonds, 44, charged with manufacturing more than 20 marijuana plants, pleaded guilty to the charge and was granted judicial diversion, causing the plea to be set aside. Edmonds was placed on three-years supervised probation and if successfully completed, can later petition the court to have the charge removed from his record. The charge stems from a May 26, 2021, encounter with CCSO deputies who discovered a marijuana growing lab at his home.

—Micha Lee Brown, 33, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of marijuana for resale and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Brown forfeits all property seized during the arrest. The charge stems from a probation compliance search Feb. 2.

—Lancer Dwayne Goss, 40, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a three-year suspended sentence with one year to serve at 75% and the balance on supervised probation. Goss is to pay $3,664.23 in restitution with court costs waived. The charge stems from a CPD investigation June 21 into stolen catalytic converters. Remaining charges were dropped.

—Eli Paul Reynolds, 56, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of marijuana for resale and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Reynolds was fined $500 and is to pay court costs. The charge stems from a CCSO investigation at a residence on Cook Rd. on July 12, 2021.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com