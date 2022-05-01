Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Denny's:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$57m ÷ (US$436m - US$98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Denny's has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.5% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Denny's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Denny's.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Denny's Tell Us?

In terms of Denny's' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 35%, but since then they've fallen to 17%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Denny's' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Denny's is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 5.6% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One final note, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Denny's (including 2 which are concerning) .

