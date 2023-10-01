Sunny and warm today; Dry weather through Wednesday
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
--- Mainly clear this evening
--- Seasonably cool
--- Above average temperatures and trending dry
>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
SUNDAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny again with highs in the low to mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with highs in the low to mid-80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and breezy ahead of the next cold front. Few showers are possible overnight depending on the timing of the cold front. A touch cooler with highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Rain chances ending by later in the day. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.