Dense Fog Advisory for most of region this morning; Chance of snow tonight, colder tomorrow

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties in Ohio until 9 a.m. Friday. It also includes Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz will have the latest on conditions starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dense Fog Advisory until 9AM – Visibilities near zero

Flakes Friday night, colder Saturday

Warmer with chances for rain and storms next week

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Dense fog throughout the morning. Fog will lift and partly to mostly sunny skies take over, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Mild with a high of around 50 degrees.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Friday night, a cold front swings through and could bring the chance for snow flurries or light snow showers. Light accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: A chance for snow flurries or light snow showers Saturday morning.

Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Turning partly sunny for the afternoon. Cold with highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and rather mild again with highs quickly rebounding to the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Even milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Very warm for this time of year with highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Mild again with highs around 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Gradual clearing behind the Wednesday cold front. Cooler with highs in the mid-40s.