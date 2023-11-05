Dense fog advisory previously issued will expire at 10 a.m., says the NWS

The advisory was for Johnson, Bosque, Hill, Bell, McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Milam and Robertson counties.

"Visibilities will continue to improve through the remainder of the morning, however there may still be some patchy fog in rural low spots. Continue to exercise caution while driving in reduced visibilities," according to the NWS Fort Worth TX.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Driving in foggy conditions

A dense fog advisory is issued by your local National Weather Service office when widespread dense fog develops. When this happens, visibilities frequently drop to one-quarter of a mile or less. These conditions make travel difficult. Take extra caution when on the road or avoid driving if possible.

If you must drive in foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

• Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

• Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them.

• Never use your high-beam lights. Using high-beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

• Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

• To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.

• In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business, and stop.

• If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.

Source: The National Weather Service

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, artificial intelligence software that retrieves information from the National Weather Service and applies it to templates on our website. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.