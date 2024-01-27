Dense fog coming to Kansas City area could mess with roads, visibility. What to know

Driving could be hazardous Saturday night into Sunday morning as a dense fog is likely to settle across Kansas City.

A dense fog advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service from 7 p.m. Saturday through at least 10 a.m. Sunday.

Visibility could be limited to a quarter mile. Driving could be hazardous due to low visibility, and temperatures below freezing later in the evening could yield a freezing fog and slick spots on roads, according to the weather service.

Fog is forecast throughout most of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas during the advisory.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the NWS wrote.

The Kansas City metro has seen fog persist throughout much of the past week. NWS Kansas City provided a scientific explanation for the fog on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The ground was very cold due to the recent arctic air outbreak,” NWS said. “We also had snow cover across the area. Warmer and moist air then overspread the region.”

“The cold and snowy ground cooled the air to its dew point, yielding the widespread fog.”

What is freezing fog and where is it possible?

Tiny water droplets can freeze instantly on surfaces exposed to the fog when temperatures are at or below freezing, according to the NWS website. The frozen water droplets can stick to tree branches, sidewalks, stairs, roads and vehicles, creating slick surfaces.

During the advisory, NWS Kansas City warns people to make extra time for their commutes.

Kansas City’s 3-day forecast

Patchy fog is possible after 8 p.m. Saturday. The overnight low is expected to be around 29 degrees.

Areas of fog are expected to continue through at least 10 a.m. Sunday. Skies will gradually become sunny with a high near 45 degrees. Sunday night, patchy fog is possible with a low around 31 degrees.

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 53 degrees. Overnight will remain mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees.