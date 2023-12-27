Dense fog could make driving difficult in parts of South Florida, forecasters say

Dense fog is possible Wednesday morning in the interior and western parts of South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

“Some of this fog could become locally dense, reducing visibility to a quarter of a mile or less in spots,” the weather agency alerted.

It’s expected to gradually lift after sunrise.

Patchy fog is also possible Wednesday morning across the Upper Florida Keys, the National Weather Service in Key West said.

A dense fog advisory was in effect for Keys waters from North Key Largo to Craig Key, including the eastern Florida straits. Visibility in that area could be reduced to a nautical mile or less.