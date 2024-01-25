Dense fog limits visibility across Kansas City metro. When will this soupy weather end?

A dense fog has blanketed portions of the Kansas City area Thursday, limiting visibility to as low as a quarter mile for the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service.

Shortly before 7 a.m., fog had limited visibility to a half mile at Kansas City International Airport.

Drivers should use caution, especially across northern Missouri where a few slick spots are possible with near freezing temperatures, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The soupy conditions are expected to continue into the mid- to late morning. Even then, it could be days before the Kansas City area sees any appreciable sunshine, the weather service said.

Rain is expected to move in to the area Wednesday morning from the southwest and exiting to the northeast this evening. Central Missouri will see the heaviest rainfall, up to three-quarters of an inch. The Kansas City area is expected to see less than a quarter of inch of rain, the weather service said.

Local Radar Image

There will be additional chances for light rain Saturday, mainly along and south of Interstate 70, the weather service said. The track of the storms, however, could take a more southerly track, resulting in most areas remaining dry or only briefly wet, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The Kansas City area is expected to dry out after that, with no significant chance of rain through mid-week.

“Still waiting on the sun to make a reappearance, and this continues to be scheduled for Sunday,” the weather service said.

Above normal temperatures are expected next week too, with temperatures warming into the middle 40s and 50s each day. Some locations could reach as high as 60 degrees, the weather service said.