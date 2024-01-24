Dense fog is lingering over Milwaukee roads this morning. Drive carefully.

A jogger runs through the fog along Dean Road in Fox Point on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Wednesday morning.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. During this time, visibility could be as low as a quarter mile or less at times, according to the advisory.

Additionally, the near freezing temperatures could add a light glazing of ice on untreated roads during the morning commute. Some stretches of roads in the Milwaukee metro area have been reported as having slippery stretches, according to 511 Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service recommends motorists drive slower than normal and use low beams in foggy conditions.

Slushy snow, rain and foggy conditions will make road conditions slippery with poor visibility during the morning commute for the rest week, especially as temps drop below freezing during the night and refreeze any melted snow or ice.

