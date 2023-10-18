Dense fog moves into western Oregon and Washington
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart explains the impacts Portland will see with dense fog late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart explains the impacts Portland will see with dense fog late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Former NFL player Adrian Peterson is shown the door on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Nvidia and Foxconn are working together to build so-called "AI factories," a new class of data centers that promise to provide supercomputing powers to accelerate the development of self-driving cars, autonomous machines and industrial robots. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu announced the collaboration at Hon Hai Tech Day in Taiwan on Tuesday. The AI factory is based off an Nvidia GPU computing infrastructure that will be built to process, refine and transform vast amounts of data into valuable AI models and information.
What better time for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' after a wild MNF game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the insanity plus get his reaction to beating the fantasy football expert at his own game in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league.
After a huge Game 2 win, one Phillies fan entered a world of pain.
The NFL continues to expand its global outreach.
Amazon's 10,000 Rivian-made all-electric van are delivering packages throughout the United States, the e-commerce company revealed Tuesday evening during its Delivering the Future event. Amazon, which owns a stake in Rivian, reached a deal with the automaker in 2019 to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. The order is part of Amazon's climate pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040.
Co-signed by Jonathan Van Ness, here's why you should consider sleeping with your hair in a heatless bun. The post This TikTok creator makes a case for sleeping with your hair in a bun, and here’s why appeared first on In The Know.
These Gen Z creators are grieving their breakups with the help of a "no contact" journal. The post What is a ‘no contact’ journal, and can it help you heal from a bad breakup? appeared first on In The Know.
A half-decade into his career and we are still waiting for Zion Williamson to reach such great heights ... or at the very least a lot of games played.
The Milwaukee Brewers are one step closer to repairing American Family Field after the Wisconsin Assembly approved the funding plan.
The Aces will have eight players available in Game 4 of the Finals. Half have averaged fewer than seven minutes per game in the postseason.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
The Dodgers got steamrolled in the NLDS by the Diamondbacks.
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
The 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing McCaffrey's injury is reportedly not a long-term one
Israel is in discussions with SpaceX to roll out Starlink internet services, especially for communities near the conflict zone, an Israeli official said Tuesday. Starlink currently isn’t available in Israel, so this would be the first time the service is introduced in any capacity. “The activity of coordinating the Israeli company Starlink is taking place, enabling the operation of communication terminals by the company SpaceX, which will allow a wide broadband internet connection in Israel,” Israel Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said on X. “Additionally, under the guidance of the minister, the ministry promotes the purchase of these satellite devices for the benefit of regional councils and community leaders in conflict zone settlements.”
Stellantis announced Tuesday that it will cancel its planned presentations and display at CES 2024, the tech trade show that takes over Las Vegas every January. The automaker, which owns a slew of U.S. brands, including Jeep, Ram and Chrysler, cited the cost of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, which has entered its fifth week. "In light of the current status of negotiations in the United States, preserving business fundamentals and therefore protecting the future of the company is a top priority of Stellantis leadership," the company said in an statement.
Austin Ekeler went up against himself in a Week 6 fantasy matchup. While he won the fake football tilt, he wished he didn't because of what it meant for the Chargers.
Michael Jordan's logo dunking on top of the Jazz's name turned out to be unpopular with fans.
Terrell Owens did not need medical attention after the incident in Southern California.