Dense fog returns once again tonight

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another cloudy, foggy and mild night is ahead for much of the area. As rain departs the region by midnight, the rain combined with melting snow will allow for the redevelopment of locally dense fog for tonight into tomorrow morning. Watch out for some slippery spots tomorrow morning as overnight low temperatures will cool down to around freezing, so any moisture from the low clouds could freeze over.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Green Lake, Marquette, Fond Du Lac and Sheboygan counties until 10am Saturday for visibilities dropping to below a quarter mile. If travels take you down that way tomorrow, make sure fog lights are on.

Cloudy, dreary and mild weather continues for the weekend. Highs for Saturday will range in the upper 30s with cloudy skies and a passing drizzle cant be ruled out. Fog is likely to return Saturday night into Sunday morning, so Storm Team 5 will keep you posted as to if another round of Dense Fog Advisories are issued. Besides the fog, cloudy skies remain Saturday night with lows in the low 30s.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, just a tad bit cooler with highs in the mid 30s with cloudy skies. High pressure will try and work its way in late this weekend but just not in time to see some rays of sun. Monday though, I’m calling for mostly cloudy skies, so that could be sign of peaks of sun, but more clouds then sun expected. It will be short lived as a slushy rain and snow mix arrives for Tuesday. Temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s to finish out January with clouds clearing to a mix of sun and clouds by late Thursday into Friday.

