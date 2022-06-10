Denso may consider spinning off chip business, Bloomberg says, citing executive

FILE PHOTO: Denso Corp's robot arm "Denoute-san" plays Japanese chess, also known as Shogi, at a booth during Niconico Chokaigi 2015 in Makuhari
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Denso Corp may consider spinning off its chip business, a top executive of the major Japanese maker of semiconductors used in automobiles and a main supplier to Toyota Motor Corp told Bloomberg News on Friday.

"We need to think about whether the time will come when we sell semiconductors, alone, externally," Bloomberg quoted Denso's chief technology officer, Yoshifumi Kato, as saying in an interview.

Nothing had been decided on a split and the company's focus for now was on meeting internal chip demand, Bloomberg cited Kato as saying.

Denso is not considering spinning off the semiconductor business at this moment, a company spokesperson said.

Kato said last week the company expected demand for auto chips to be about a third higher by 2025 than it was in 2020, as the key component was increasingly used in fossil-fuel cars, electric vehicles and autonomous drive technology.

A global chip shortage has plagued companies from smartphone makers to consumer electronics firms and car makers following a surge in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic eased in many places.

The shortage has forced companies, including Toyota, to repeatedly cut production.

(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim, Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top Toyota Supplier Denso Mulls $3 Billion Chip Unit Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Denso Corp., one of the world’s top automotive semiconductor manufacturers and a key supplier to Toyota Motor Corp., may consider spinning off its chip business, which generates around 420 billion yen ($3.1 billion) in sales, the company’s chief technology officer said Friday.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Came

  • KKR consortium makes offer for bike maker Accell unconditional

    A consortium led by buyout firm KKR has made its offer to buy Accell Group unconditional, it said on Friday, in a deal that values the maker of Sparta, Batavus and Raleigh at 1.56 billion euros ($1.66 billion). After receiving 77.8% of shares, the consortium said it would waive a condition of needing to reach an 80% threshold of shares tendered to its 58 euro per share offer for the deal to go through. The deal is the latest sign of rising investor interest in the e-bike industry, after Dutch bike firm Van Moof raised $128 million from Hillhouse Capital last year to fund its U.S. expansion, and Cerberus Capital Management made an unsuccessful bid for Canada's Dorel Industries.

  • Marketmind: The race to the exit

    A day after the European Central Bank took markets by surprise by signalling not just rates lift off in July but possibly a bigger move in September to contain high inflation, May U.S. inflation data could show another hot reading. Headline inflation is expected to match April's 8.3% reading, meaning pressure to go big and fast on rate hikes. And pressure is rising on other central banks to follow suit, with the Bank of England and Sweden's Riksbank expected to hike rates again next week.

  • Shenzhen wants to double semiconductor output by 2025 under new plan to boost tech industry

    China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen wants to double the value of its existing chip sector within three years as part of a broader push to improve the country's self-sufficiency in core technologies. Shenzhen, known as China's Silicon Valley, announced a plan to build "an influential cluster" for the semiconductor industry by 2025, including the development of leading national capabilities in manufacturing, packaging and testing of chips. By 2025, Shenzhen aims to develop a semiconductor indust

  • ECB sowing messy 'some of what it takes' signal: Mike Dolan

    The European Central Bank's 'whatever it takes' commitment to bind the euro zone is wearing thin as it tries to 'normalise' monetary policy and give inflation hawks more say in how it goes about it. Warning that inflation is unacceptably high and that it would remain above the 2% target over a three-year forecast horizon, the ECB on Thursday flagged a first interest rate rise in more than 10 years next month, after the end of new purchases on its long-running bond-buying programme from July 1. Although ECB chief Christine Lagarde stressed that the central bank was 'committed' to avoiding so-called 'fragmentation' of borrowing costs between euro zone members as bond buying ends, financial markets were far from sure.

  • EBRD may invest in Sberbank unit if it becomes Kazakhstan asset

    NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) -The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) may help Kazakhstan boost the capital of the local subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank if the Central Asian nation buys it, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said. Renaud-Basso said the EBRD was aware of talks between Sberbank, which has been hit by Western sanctions, and Kazakh state holding company Baiterek, but had no plans to take part in the possible initial sale of the unit to Kazakhstan.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Flows to China While Meeting Most Asian Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesSaudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia after

  • Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) shareholders are up 8.9% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if...

  • Trucker Strike in Korea Roils Shipments From Steel to Autos

    (Bloomberg) -- An escalating strike by truck drivers in South Korea is adding more disruption to global supply chains, from a slowdown at the country’s ports to production halts at auto factories.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant

  • Ukraine Latest: Finance Chief Appeals for New IMF Loan Program

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s top finance official said the country urgently needs a new International Monetary Fund loan program as efforts to fight off invading Russian forces stretch its finances to the limit.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jac

  • Bundesbank halves 2022 growth forecast, doubles inflation projection for Germany

    The Bundesbank cut its growth projections for the German economy on Friday and predicted sharply higher inflation, as soaring food and fuel prices sap households' purchasing power and batter confidence. The German central bank now sees prices rising by 7.1% in 2022, well above the 3.6% projected in December while the 2023 figure was raised to 4.5% from 2.2%. "Inflation this year will be even stronger than it was at the beginning of the 1980s,” Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said, referring to the previous period of painfully high consumer price growth.

  • Dow, S&P 500 book worst day in 3 weeks, Nasdaq tumbles 2.8% ahead of key inflation number

    U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Thursday, skidding in the final hour of trade, before Friday's key consumer price reading.

  • Yahoo U: What are stablecoins?

    Currently 2 out of the top 5 cryptocurrencies are stable coins, which further illustrates the critical role that the class of token plays in cryptocurrency utilization and transactions.

  • Biden sets standards for building out national EV charging network

    The White House today announced new steps to meet President Biden’s goal to build out its planned network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along America’s highways and in rural communities.

  • Popeyes Brings Back a Classic for its 50th Birthday

    Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes may be just a fried chicken restaurant to most, but to New Orleanians, it's a lot more than that. Born in the small, unassuming New Orleans suburb of Arabi in 1972, the chain now best known for its chicken sandwich had very humble beginnings. Originally called Chicken on the Run, founder Alvin C. Copeland changed the name to Popeyes after Popeye Doyle from the film "The French Connection."

  • Starbucks is rethinking its open bathroom policy due to safety concerns, CEO says

    Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said the consideration is due to growing mental health issues that makes it challenging for staff to manage outlets.

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

    After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately for Canadian producers, the Gulf is awash in sour crude thanks to Washington's largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that will amount to 180 million barrels over a six-month period, in an attempt to tame high fuel prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millions of barrels of sour crude are flooding the market from storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas.

  • Iowa Premium cancels Tama beef processing factory slated to add 400 jobs

    Iowa Premium planned to hire 400 workers for the beef processing factory in the small eastern Iowa city of Tama.

  • What Bosses Lost in the Fight Against Empty Offices: Leverage

    What Barrett Kime’s boss said on the recent video call was straightforward. Could members of his team at NBCUniversal show up on the few days a week that they were actually expected to be in the office? Rebellion ensued. Kime, a senior creative director, took himself off mute. “I was talking about how it was insane to ask people to come in more often with COVID raging,” he recalled. Other employees then jumped in to share the reasons they didn’t want to go back to the office: child care, rising