Auto chip-supplier Denso's Q1 profit tumbles 41%, misses view

Denso Corp's robot arm "Denoute-san" plays Japanese chess, also known as Shogi, at a booth during Niconico Chokaigi 2015 in Makuhari
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Denso Corp, a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp, reported on Friday a 41% slump in first-quarter profit that missed market expectations, hurt by automakers cutting production and by high commodities and logistics costs.

Denso's operating earnings of 63.6 billion yen ($473.32 million) for the three months to June 30 fell short of an average estimate of 80.8 billion yen from 10 analysts according to Refinitiv data. A year earlier, the company earned 107.2 billion yen.

The company lowered its full-year operating forecast to 480 billion yen from 560 billion yen for the year ending March 31.

Denso, which makes semiconductors for cars, has responded to a severe chip shortage with partnership deals aimed at securing access to key components.

The two-year long crunch and supply disruptions caused by China's COVID-19 curbs have forced car makers including Toyota to repeatedly cut production, and on Thursday the Japanese automaker said production for the April-June quarter fell some 10% short of its initial plan.

But a recent glut in chip supplies due to a pullback in demand in other markets like consumer electronics may finally start to ease things for car makers. Toyota struck a more optimistic note for its business from August.

($1 = 134.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Selloff Extends Into Third Day as Earnings Woes Dominate

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell for a third straight day as investors assessed the impact of Jack Ma reportedly ceding control of its fintech arm, and as worries over its earnings dragged. Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $1

  • Shares rally as markets bet on more gradual rate hikes

    Asian stocks took their cue on Friday from a late rally on Wall Street, as markets focused on a possible slowdown in the pace of rate hikes rather than a U.S. recession after data showed its economy shrinking for a second straight quarter. Economists are debating whether the world's biggest economy is already in or on the verge of a recession, as it battles its highest inflation in four decades and gross domestic product shrinks - at a 0.9% annualized rate last quarter, after a 1.6% contraction in the quarter before that. The Federal Reserve delivered another aggressive interest rate hike of 75 basis points this week, its third this year.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loa

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the earnings alarm - after predicting inflation and overstocking will squeeze profits and choke growth

    Burry, who has warned even the best growth stocks could plunge by 90%, said this might be the last set of positive company earnings for a while.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • Meta: Deeply Undervalued After Earnings Bloodbath

    The stock plummeted by 7% on recent earnings results and is down 58% from all-time highs

  • Mark Zuckerberg: “Many Teams Are Going to Shrink” at Meta Amid Revenue Decline

    Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported $28.8 billion in second-quarter revenue, falling within its projections of reaching $28 billion–$30 billion for the quarter but representing a roughly 1 percent decline in revenue year over year. The company also saw net income fall by 36 percent, landing at $6.7 billion for the second […]

  • Indian rupee sees biggest daily gain in over 2 months post Fed

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian rupee saw its biggest single-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, tracking strength in most other Asian peers and shares, while bond yields inched lower after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate hike and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down. India's partially convertible rupee ended trading at 79.7550 compared to its close of 79.8975.