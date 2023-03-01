A dental device was sold to fix jaws but some patients claim it wrecked their teeth

A dental device was sold to fix patients' jaws, but some claim it wrecked their teeth. An investigation by CBS News and Kaiser Health News found a dental device allegedly left a trail of mangled mouths and devastated patients. Anna Werner reports.

