Dental evaluation approved for Lompoc man accused in fatal Vandenberg collision

Jul. 8—A Los Angeles federal judge last month approved a dental evaluation for a Lompoc man accused of manslaughter in a vehicle collision in June 2020 on Vandenberg Space Force Base.

U.S. District Court Judge Andre Birotte approved the order June 24, allowing U.S. marshals to transfer Michael Culligan, 30, to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles no later than July 1 to receive an urgent treatment for abscessed teeth, according to court records.

Since at least March, Culligan experienced excruciating pain for abscesses for two teeth, which were extracted on May 19, although the pain didn't diminish and the dentist said a third tooth would need to be extracted, according to a June 21 court filing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Axelrad did not oppose the request.

Culligan filed his request from the San Luis Regional Detention and Support Center in Arizona, where he is being housed as he awaits a trial related to the June 15, 2020, head-on collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road that killed 35-year-old Michael Daniel Martinez, of Santa Maria, and seriously injured his passenger, 37-year-old Nicole Spadaro, of Santa Maria.

Culligan was allegedly driving a stolen, gray 2019 Jeep in the southbound lane when he lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane, smashing into the blue 2016 Lexus driven by Martinez near the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Culligan was indicted June 17, 2020, on three charges, including involuntary manslaughter; driving under the influence, causing injury; and hit-and-run, causing death. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Aug. 18, 2020.

On June 29, Birotte approved an order rescheduling Culligan's July 27 trial start date to Sept. 21, according to court records.

Michael Schachter, Culligan's attorney, declined to comment.