Dental patient got 8 crowns, 4 root canals, 20 fillings in 1 visit. Now she’s suing

A Minnesota woman is suing her dentist after she says he performed eight crowns, four root canals and 20 fillings in a single five-and-a-half-hour appointment.

Kathleen Wilson said she received negligent treatment from Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry in Eden Prairie in July 2020, resulting in significant injuries, disfigurement and emotional distress, according to a civil action malpractice suit filed in Hennepin County District Court on Dec. 20, 2023.

McClatchy News reached out to Molldrem’s attorney and Molldrem Family Dentristy for comment on Dec. 29 but did not immediately receive a response.

Molldrem is accused of administering doses of Articaine, a local anesthetic, that “grossly” exceeded what would be considered safe, as well as falsifying Wilson’s medical records to hide this fact, according to an expert report provided by Dr. Avrum Goldstein.

Wilson’s legal team asked Goldstein to “review her medical records from Dr. Molldrem and subsequent providers,” according to court documents.

At Wilson’s initial consultation with Molldrem, she had extensive tooth decay and gum disease, court documents show.

“She had decay or tooth dissolution on virtually every tooth in her mouth, something that is quite rare,” Goldstein said. Goldstein notes that while Molldrem’s diagnoses were accurate, though possibly oversimplified given the complexity of her health, his treatment plan of restoring 28 teeth in a single appointment was impossible to execute properly.

“Providing 8 crowns, 4 root canals and 20 restorations in a single visit is impossible to achieve if each of these procedures is done properly,” Goldstein said. “All of this takes time, and it is inconceivable that Dr. Molldrem could have effectively done this for 28 teeth in 5 ½ hours.”

Wilson sustained significant injuries that required care from other providers to repair Molldrem’s work, according to case records.

She is seeking $50,000 in damages.

Eden Prairie is about 15 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

