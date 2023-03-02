Dental patients complain of harm from an unproven dental device

Yahoo Finance Video

Real Vision Group Founder & CEO Raoul Pal talks to Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre about how the big tech companies will develop AI in the next few years.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the most revolutionary technologies of our time, and its potential impact on the global economy cannot be overstated. However, there are certain aspects of AI that major players such as Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI may not want the general public to be aware of. According to Raoul Pal, founder and CEO of Real Vision Group, the current AI boom is comparable to the biggest bubbles in history. Pal believes that the explosive growth of AI applications is going to create a huge bubble that will be impossible to ignore. He suggests that investing in semiconductor companies such as Nvidia is the best way for individuals to take advantage of this trend, as these companies provide the necessary processing power for AI systems. Microsoft and Google are currently the easiest ways for investors to gain exposure to AI. These companies have massive networks that will undoubtedly benefit from the growth of AI applications. Furthermore, both companies are pivoting their business models to incorporate AI, which will likely result in further growth and profitability. Pal also highlights the fact that AI is still in its early stages, and there are likely to be many more opportunities for investors to profit from this technology in the future. He notes that other major players such as Apple and Amazon are also developing their own AI technologies, and the Chinese have their own AI systems. However, Pal points out that the most significant game-changer in the AI industry is Stability AI. This open-source AI platform is available to everyone and is not restricted by any corporate interests or regulations. Pal suggests that this technology could be difficult to control and could lead to unforeseen consequences as it develops. Finally, Pal warns of the potential dangers of AI-generated fake content. With the development of chat, text-to-audio, and text-to-video AI technologies, the creation of fake content at an unprecedented scale is now possible. This poses a significant risk to society, and regulators will need to address this issue as AI technology continues to advance. In conclusion, while the growth of AI applications presents many opportunities for investors and businesses alike, there are also risks and challenges that need to be addressed. It is important for investors to stay informed and cautious as they navigate the rapidly changing AI landscape.