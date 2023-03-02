Dental patients complain of harm from an unproven dental device

Patients report irreparable harm by an unregulated dental device. An investigation by CBS News and Kaiser Health News found the device that allegedly left a trail of mangled mouths has not been reviewed by the FDA. Anna Werner reports.

