dentalcorp Holdings (TSE:DNTL) shareholders have endured a 15% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 15%. That's well below the market return of 7.7%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on dentalcorp Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the last month hasn't been any better, with the share price down 22%. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

dentalcorp Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, dentalcorp Holdings increased its revenue by 46%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 15%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

dentalcorp Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

While dentalcorp Holdings shareholders are down 15% for the year, the market itself is up 7.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 18% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand dentalcorp Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with dentalcorp Holdings .

But note: dentalcorp Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

