Dentist accused of groping patient during emergency visit, Pennsylvania officials say

A dentist was arrested after being accused of groping one of his patients during an emergency visit, Pennsylvania officials said.

On Jan. 3, a woman went to an appointment at Main Line Dental Aesthetics in Tredyffrin Township, according to a Jan. 17 news release by the Chester County District Attorney.

The dentist, James Godorecci, is accused of fondling the woman’s breasts during her “therapeutic procedure,” officials said.

Godorecci, 56, of Wayne, was arrested and charged with indecent assault and harassment, the district attorney said.

McClatchy News reached out to Main Line Dental Aesthetics for comment on Jan. 17 and was awaiting a response.

Godorecci was ordered to have no contact with the victim and he must alert the state licensing board, officials said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22, officials said.

The Tredyffrin Township Police Department is investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 610-408-3651.

Tredyffrin Township is about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

