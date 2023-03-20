Dentist accused of poisoning wife in "complex and calculated murder"

A Colorado dentist has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his wife in what police called a "heinous, complex and calculated murder."

James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested early Sunday by patrol officers and homicide investigators, Aurora police said in a news release. He was booked around 2 a.m. into the county jail on charges of first-degree murder.

Aurora dentist taken into custody by homicide detectives after allegedly poisoning wife https://t.co/gFSfPytlUI pic.twitter.com/nTPfxEo2nj — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) March 19, 2023

Investigators say that on Wednesday night, Craig drove his 43-year-old wife to a local hospital because she was complaining of "severe headaches and dizziness."

His wife's condition deteriorated quickly at the hospital, police said, and she was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. She was declared brain-dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives launched an investigation and determined that the victim had been poisoned. Authorities did not say how the woman was poisoned nor did they reveal any other details about the alleged crime.

After doctors made the decision to take the woman off life support, police obtained a warrant for first-degree murder early Sunday morning.

"When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim's sudden illness and death," said Division Chief Mark Hildebrand. "It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit's hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim."

Story continues

According to a work bio and video posted online, Craig is married with six children. He said he taught as an associate professor at the University of Missouri School of Dentistry for three years and has been practicing dentistry in the Aurora area since 2006.

The Aurora Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Princeton coach Mitch Henderson on reaching the Sweet 16 in NCAA men's basketball tournament

Red tide and massive seaweed blob threaten Florida beaches

China's Xi Jinping meets with Putin in Russia for the first time since war in Ukraine began