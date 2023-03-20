Dentist accused in wife’s ‘heinous, complex’ poisoning death, Colorado police say

A dentist took his ill wife to a hospital, and now he is accused in her poisoning death, Colorado police said.

James Toliver Craig, 45, drove his wife to a hospital Wednesday, March 15, after she complained of “severe headaches and dizziness,” the Aurora Police Department said in a March 19 news release.

Once there, her “condition deteriorated rapidly,” according to police. Before doctors decided to take her off life support, she was placed on a ventilator and declared brain dead.

The 43-year-old woman’s death was determined to be suspicious, and “it was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder,” Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in the release.

Police said an investigation showed she had been poisoned. Officials did not release any other details about how or why she was poisoned.

Craig was arrested Sunday, March 19, and is facing a first-degree murder charge, according to police.

Man caught with water gun full of poison was on way to kill ex-wife in Texas, feds say

Rock Hill man pleads guilty in murder of estranged wife who was a beloved nurse

Sick husband suspected wife was poisoning him — so he recorded her, CA cops say